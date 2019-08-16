Computers coming back online after system issue impacts US Customs nationwide

article

A computer issue impacted US Customs nationwide Friday evening, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Customs released the following statement on Twitter:

The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.

Customs says they are working to process travelers as quickly as possible.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.