Confidence remains high among Ukraine resistance as Russian invasion continues

Ukraine's resistance fighters continue to hold strong against a full-scale invasion from Russia, but a member of parliament on the front lines says they still need help amid another day of bombardment.

Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of nearly 3 million people. On Monday, a military convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was no more than 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the city center, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.

It was believed earlier Monday to be 17 miles (25 kilometers) long, but additional satellite imagery showed it stretching for 40 miles. Maxar said the newer images cover a wider area and were less obscured by clouds. Several homes and other buildings were seen burning near roads where the convoy is traveling.

"People are taking up arms, young, old, everybody is trying to give it our best," said Sviatoslav Yurash, a 26-year-old member of Ukraine's parliament. " As our nation we are defending it we will not give Mr. Putin the right to destroy it at his whim"

Yurash, like many Ukraine citizens from different walks of life, decided to stay in Kyiv to defend his country's sovereignty. He said he's been fighting alongside different groups around Ukraine's capital for the last several days.

"I am working with different groups around Kiev. Fighting together with them and in terms of supporting because of my contacts and my skills in getting them different stuff they need," Yurash said.

Although grassroots confidence is high among the Ukrainian people, Yurash believes the reality of war is beginning to set in.

"We need everything from basics, food and medicine to the javelins, stingers and other weapons that can give us more of a chance against the Russian army," Yurash said. "All is welcome, all is needed"

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought safety at night in Kyiv's subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children's fears. Despite the shortages, lack of privacy and other challenges, Ukrainians were trying to put on a brave face.

Hundreds rallied support for Ukraine near Philadelphia's City Hall on Friday.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. The meeting ended with no immediate reports of agreements, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said further talks could take place "in the near future."

"We believe, and we want to our country to be independent, sovereign, and sightings of the future. And secondly, we want a democracy which will give us a chance to choose our own government and lead us into the future," Yurash said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

LATEST ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter