Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania exceed 82,000, as new reported deaths slow

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania now exceed 82,000, while new reports of coronavirus-related deaths have slowed significantly in the past couple days, according to Department of Health data.

The department on Monday reported 456 new cases, and three new deaths. That was the second straight day of single-digit death reports attributed to the virus, bringing the statewide total to 6,426.

Of those infected since early March, 78% have recovered, the department said.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

In other coronavirus-related developments:

FREE TESTING

Delaware County residents 18 years old or over can get a free coronavirus test outside of Chester City Hall on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who have health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. People seeking a test are asked to wear a mask and can drive through or walk up to the testing site.

PHILADELPHIA ZOO REOPENING

The Philadelphia Zoo has announced plans to reopen next month.

The zoo said on its website Monday that it would reopen for zoo members only beginning July 6 and to the general public starting July 9.

Ticket sales will be limited to one-third of typical zoo capacity, and all tickets will have to be reserved in advance online. Masks and social distancing will be required. Indoor animal exhibits, rides and attractions will remain closed for the time being.

