Philadelphia Zoo to reopen in July with limited visitor capacity, safety measures implemented

The Philadelphia Zoo announced Monday they will reopen to members on July 6 and to the general public on July 9.

The zoo will limit visitor capacity and implement health and safety measures recommended by state and local officials to provide a safe environment for humans and animals.

“We are thrilled to welcome our members and guests back to the Zoo,” says Vikram H. Dewan, the Zoo’s President and CEO. “On the first visit back, guests will find that some of the procedures look a bit different, but with more than 1300 rare and endangered animals in our care, and many visitors onsite, the enhanced procedures will help with maintaining a delightful, clean and safe experience."

All visitors must reserve or pre-purchase timed-tickets for admission starting June 26. Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite.

