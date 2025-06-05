Man charged in theft of band Heart's instruments from Atlantic City casino venue

The Brief A New Jersey man is accused of stealing two instruments that belonged to the classic rock band Heart. The theft happened before the band's show last Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. Investigators say Garfield Bennett, 57, sold one of the instruments and the location of the other is not known.



What we know:

Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to the Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday for reports of a theft.

Investigators say a guitar and a mandolin that belonged to the band Heart were taken from the concert venue before their show Friday night.

It's alleged that 57-year-old Garfield Bannett stole the instruments and was seen on surveillance video in various parts of Atlantic City attempting to sell them.

Officers were able to quickly find Bennett and place him in custody on burglary and theft charges.

Investigators later learned that Bennett sold one of the instruments, but the location of the second stolen instrument remains unknown.

The Atlantic City Police Department has asked anyone who bought the instrument or knows the whereabouts of the other one to turn them in.

"If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged," police said.

What they're saying:

Heart’s Nancy Wilson called the instruments "extensions of our musical souls" in a post on social media, adding that the uniquely painted guitar was made just for her.

"The Baritone Telecaster was made uniquely for me and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades," she wrote.

Meanwhile, employees at a nearby Guitar Center were told to look out for the prized instruments.