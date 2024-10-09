Conjoined twins now separated twins after successful surgery at CHOP

A family in West Philadelphia welcomed home their miracle babies—conjoined and now separated twins Amari and Javar Ruffin.

"It’s really a blessing," said mother Shaneka Ruffin. "We’re like, oh my god they’re going to be in the hospital for such a long time, but when you look at it now, you’re like that went pretty fast."

Amari and Javar were born on August 29, 2023. They were conjoined at the lowest part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall and liver.

After spending ten months in the hospital preparing for the separation, Amari and Javar, went in for the eight-hour surgery on August 21, 2024.

The surgical team at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia consisted of two dozen specialists who after separating the babies, closed and rebuilt their abdomens using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques.

"When we first heard the news, it was terrible to be honest with you, but then when I decided to keep my head up and stay positive and then to go through all this, it’s an amazing feeling, so all my tears just poured out," said father Timothy Ruffin. "Still surreal just the journey we went through. This is a surreal moment. This is a beautiful moment too."

After the surgery, the twins spent a month in rehab and finally came home for the first time on October 8.

Conjoined twins are rare, according to CHOP, occurring roughly once in every 35,000 to 80,000 births. CHOP is one of only a few hospitals in the U.S. with the expertise in separating them.

After Amari and Javar’s surgery, CHOP has now performed 32 conjoined twin separations since 1957 which is the most of any hospital in North America.

"This was a crazy situation to be honest with you and I just want to let you know you’re amazing for everything," said Timothy to his wife Shaneka.

Shaneka responded saying, "Thank you. I want to thank you for being so supportive. Definitely a supportive husband, you’re a great dad."

The twins will continue follow-up care at CHOP weekly, as the Ruffin’s look forward to making new memories at home.