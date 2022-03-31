Connecticut investigating dairy where milk contaminated with sanitizer originated

Investigators in Connecticut believe they've pinpointed a batch of school cafeteria milk tainted with sanitizer that sickened several children in New Jersey this week.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said its investigating Guida’s Dairy in New Britain regarding its 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell by date of APR 11.

State investors believe the issue is limited to milk within a specific time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons. They said the batch had "limited distribution in New Jersey."

Out of an abundance of caution, Guida’s Dairy has asked all its institutional customers with 1% lowfat half pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of APR 11 to dispose the product.

The New Jersey Department of Health’s Public Health on Wednesday encouraged public schools to remove Guida's 1% Lowfat Milk from circulation in their cafeterias. Officials said at least 25 children were hospitalized due to the presence of peroxyacetic sanitizer in milk with the date code 09-183 Apr 11 B2.

New Jersey's statewide recall comes after emergency teams were called to the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden Wednesday after sanitizer was discovered in milk cartons, according to the school district.

The Camden County Health Department said first responders were also called to Riletta Twyne Cream Childhood Development Center where five children were sent to Cooper Medical Center and discharged in the afternoon. Cooper University Healthcare sent doctors to the school to examine 15 children who were cleared to go home, the district said.

"This was a scary situation but thankfully, everyone who was exposed to the milk is in stable condition and either back at school or home," Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said.

The district said so far there are four schools impacted by the tainted milk and preliminary testing was conducted. Officials are in communication with the milk company about taking the product out of circulation.

