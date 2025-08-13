Contract negotiations for Philly teachers continue as educators hold strike ready events

The Brief There is still no agreement for a new teachers’ contract in the School District of Philadelphia. The union’s 14-thousand membership is getting strike ready for the possibility. The top issue in negotiations for the union is competitive wages.



There are now 18 days left before a potential teachers’ strike in Philadelphia.

What we know:

During a news conference Wednesday, President Arthur Steinberg said the two sides had not reached an agreement yet, but they’ve closed larger gaps in the past in less time.

"If we have to and forced to go on strike, it will not be because of us and we are structured and organized and ready to do it," said Steinberg.

The first day of school in the School District of Philadelphia (SDP) is August 25 and the current contract for about 14,000 teachers expires August 31.

Steinberg attended a closing orientation ceremony held at the School of the Future. He walked in together with Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and the two appeared friendly despite ongoing negotiations.

During the event, the superintendent introduced Steinberg to the room of new hires and said, "He’s a great friend to all of you and he’s a really, really hard-nosed tough negotiator too."

Dr. Watlington said contingency plans are in place if a strike happens but is not disclosing details.

"We’re optimistic about a successful conclusion by the end-of-the-month deadline and it’s important to us that all of our employees feel seem, valued and heard and we’re optimistic about that very outcome," said Watlington.

The last time union members went on strike was 1981 for 50 days, according to Steinberg, and the top issue in negotiations continues to be competitive wages.

Steinberg said there is currently a teacher shortage not only locally, but nationally, and if SDP wants to recruit and retain teachers salaries must be on par with surrounding suburban districts.

"I walked into that classroom and the district gave me no materials. All the materials in that classroom came out my pocket and the pockets of my paraprofessionals that work alongside me," said teacher Gemayel Keyes. "So what we’re asking for is not a lot. We’re just asking for wages that we can survive off of."

"When they say we already have more than we deserve they’re saying our students don’t deserve more and our students hear it," said teacher and parent Kate Sundeen.

The union held another strike-ready prep event Wednesday night at Pub Webb in North Philly, creating signs and preparing for a potential strike.

"At the beginning of the year, it’s also a very stressful time for students and if we are going to see schools close at that time I think it would cause a lot of chaos within the school district," said student Kevin Wu.

What's next:

Steinberg believes schools will not be able to function and will not open if teachers indeed go on strike.

The two sides meet for negotiations again on Thursday.