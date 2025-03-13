Controversy erupts over change of NE Philly Catholic high school uniform

The Brief One of Philadelphia’s most well-known Catholic schools is changing its uniform. Girls at St. Hubert Catholic High School are saying goodbye to the "Sack." But, change isn’t easy and the move has some parents and students upset.



What we know:

Anyone who went to Catholic school in Philadelphia knows how passionate people are about their alma mater.

But, an unforeseeable controversy has erupted over St. Hubert High School’s announcement that they are changing the uniform students will wear.

What they're saying:

"I like it, I do like the new change, but I still think it’s a shock to us," freshman Ivy Clark laughed.

She said she doesn’t mind the new uniform and her mom doesn’t mind, either.

"My mother went to St. Hubert’s and she wore that uniform and I understand nostalgia but I think maybe it’s time to move on," Maggie Clark said.

Timeline:

Ivy commented, "I don’t think it’s right in that sense because you didn’t tell us that this wasn’t gonna be our uniform fully for the entire time here that we have been here at St. Hubert’s."

Maggie is one of the parents who voted for the new uniform and isn’t too worried about the cost.

She said, "I assume every year I’m going to get a new one. She’s still growing and there’s wear and tear, so it doesn’t go into effect until next year, so that gives me the summer. I was going to buy a new one anyway. It’s just a different uniform."

The other side:

But, a whole lot of other parents, students and graduates are not at all happy as Laurajean Snellbaker shouted, "Keep the sack!"

Keep the sack is the mantra of Snellbaker and others and there’s an online petition with more than 2,000 signatures demanding to "Bring back the sack!"

St. Hubert’s Class of 2024 alumni, Alivia Murphy and Snellbaker’s daughter, stated, "I personally like the traditional sack because I graduated in it and my sister goes to the school still, so I really want to see her graduate in the same thing!"

Snellbaker continued, "There’s no legit reason behind it. I know more than a dozen parents that cannot afford what we’re going through as is, walking in through, starting our kid for the school we just can’t afford it."

Dig deeper:

The school’s administrators say the goal is to modernize the look of the uniforms and said in a statement:

"We realize a new uniform does mean an additional cost for families. We have taken that concern seriously and have taken steps to control cost to the greatest degree possible."

So many people weighed in on social media that comments on Instagram and Facebook were shut down.

Alumni Tracy Schmid said, "I think people are used to what they had when they graduated and any change makes them nervous."

Local perspective:

The president of St. Huberts said the school has 30,000 of the most passionate graduates in the world and she understands people care. The topic was bound to stir up emotions, but it just shows St. Hubert’s will be around for a long time.