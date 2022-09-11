Convenience store employee critically injured in SW Philadelphia shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting inside a convenience store that left a 24-year-old employee in critical condition.

According to authorities, the shooting happened inside a 7-Eleven on the 2900 block of South 70th Street, Sunday night, about 9 p.m.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the neck and his arm.

Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials say an investigation is active, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.