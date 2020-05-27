Cooking Up A Storm : Scott's Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Scott's Air Fryer Chicken Tenders Recipe

2lbs chicken tenders

Combine mayonnaise and the following seasonings. This mayonnaise mixture not only give the chicken flavor but will keep the chicken moist and allow for the breading mixture to stick to the chicken.

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Combine the following for the breading mixture. I put the crackers and cornflakes in a freezer bag to crush. Then pour in a bowl and add the grated parmesan.1 sleeve round butter crackers.

2 cups crushed cornflakes

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheeseNext coat the chicken tenders in the mayonnaise mixture and then toss dredge them in the breading mixture.

Now place the chicken in air fryer for about 15 to 20 minutes on the chicken setting flipping the chicken half way through the cooking time.

Enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce!