Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Grilled Brussels Sprouts
4 metal skewers.
If using wooden skewers make sure to soak them in water good so they won't catch on fire.
2 lbs fresh brussels sprouts
Prepare Brussels sprouts by rinsing and draining them first.
Next pat dry then remove stems and slice in half.
Toss Brussels sprouts in following mixture3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Place on high heat grill about 12-15 minutes, rotating skewers every 3 minutes or so until tender and charred.
Drizzle with honey or agave before serving (optional)
