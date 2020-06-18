Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Grilled Brussels Sprouts

4 metal skewers.

If using wooden skewers make sure to soak them in water good so they won't catch on fire.

2 lbs fresh brussels sprouts

Prepare Brussels sprouts by rinsing and draining them first.

Next pat dry then remove stems and slice in half.

Toss Brussels sprouts in following mixture3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Place on high heat grill about 12-15 minutes, rotating skewers every 3 minutes or so until tender and charred.

Drizzle with honey or agave before serving (optional)

