Cooking Up a Storm: Scott’s Grilled Peaches

6 Farm Fresh Peaches, choose almost ripe but still firm.

Halve and remove the pits.

Toss the peaches in the following wet mixture followed by the dry mixture and coat well.

Place on the grill either on medium heat or indirect heat for 5-10 minutes or just long enough for the peaches to get both grill marks and caramelization.

The peaches will soften too.Wet mixture2 tablespoons lemon juice2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dry mixture

4 tablespoons brown or granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of saltServe with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

