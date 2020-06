3 metal skewers.

If using wooden skewers make sure to soak them good in water so they won't catch on fire.

1 lb fresh raw uncooked peeled and deveined shrimp

The marinade

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP