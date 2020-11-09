Coronavirus Christmas: Area malls offering contactless, virtual visits with Santa

Christmas is approaching fast and Santa is coming to a mall year you with new precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santa and his reindeer have already started popping up at Philadelphia area malls to kick off the holiday season.

This year, Santa and his elves are working extra hard at a number of area malls to make guests feel comfortable, offering a number of contactless experiences to accommodate varying levels of comfort.

Visitors will still be able to take their photos with St. Nick, but for safety, he will be stationed behind a plexiglass protection shield.

There will be a bench in front of the glass for visitors to sit for their photos, and guests will be permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap.

This year, Santa will also be offering a virtual experience so you can chat with Santa from the comfort of your own home. Those interested can make a reservation to join a five-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa, and keep a recording of the takeaway.

Family photos will still be available in front of a holiday backdrop, and family photos with pets are available on Mondays.

All Santa require a reservation.

The malls offering the above experiences include:

Fashion District Philadelphia

Cherry Hill Mall

Moorestown Mall

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Exton Square

Willow Grove Park

You can find visitor hours and reservation information on their websites.

