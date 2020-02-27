Coronavirus concerns creating issues for college students

The coronavirus is causing major programs for college students in our area, especially those who are originally from countries that are being hit hard by the virus.

“I was going to travel to South America for spring break, but I have to cancel that because I was scared I was not going to be able to come back to the U.S.," said Jooyoung Kim, a freshman at UPenn.

The virus is not only affecting Kim's spring break plans but also her plans to visit home to South Korea.

“My friends were all going to travel to Korea but they all canceled it and we all wasted a lot of money and we can’t see our family now we’re scared that we’re not going home in May," she explained.

In total, Kim lost out on a $1,000 bucks.

Colleges and universities all coming up with varying solutions to their travel abroad plans because of the virus.

Villanova is bringing back students from their Italy program. Arcadia University has canceled preview courses scheduled to travel to high-risk areas in China and South Korea. Temple has campuses in Tokyo and Rome and is operating per usual with a watchful eye. Drexel is monitoring the situation. At Rowan, students do not have to return home, but the university will provide financial assistance to those individuals who are studying in areas with risk-level designations and who want to return home.

