Correctional officer accused of smuggling, distributing drugs at Chester County Prison

Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of a correctional officer who they say smuggled and distributed illegal substances into the Chester County Prison where he worked.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Antoine Williams on Tuesday and charged him with eight felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of dealing in proceeds of an unlawful activity and related offenses.

According to police, on June 25, 2023 an inmate at the prison advised a correctional officer that the defendant had been bringing drugs into the facility by hiding them in small trash bag rolls. The inmate said his former cellmate, Jonathan Aguilera, received suboxone from Williams and in return he was paid via Cash App by another person.

Later that day, police say a search of the entire Chester County Prison L-block was conducted and officers found a roll of small trash bags in Aguilera’s cell and his urine sample tested positive for buprenorphine, also known as suboxone.

On June 27, 2023, a lieutenant at the prison spoke with a second inmate who advised that the defendant distributes Suboxone, tobacco, and K-2 to inmates on L-block by placing the drugs in a glove or small dark trash bags. Inmate #2 also said the defendant was paid using Cash App, and that he used Aguilera to distribute the illegal substances to other inmates.

A few days later on June 30, 2023, detectives reviewed the prison’s security cameras which they say showed Williams in the office area with what appeared to be a roll of toilet paper and trash bags. Later in the video, police say the defendant is seen placing the roll of trash bags on the L-block cell bars.

On July 10, 2023, detectives met with Aguilera who said Williams had brought suboxone, marijuana, and percocet into the prison on numerous occasions. Aguilera said he purchased Suboxone from the defendant between April 2023-June 2023. Aguilera said Williams charged him $50.00 per strip of suboxone, then a relative of Aguilera’s used Cash App to send payment for the illegal drug.

Two months later, detectives received records that indicated nine different Cash App accounts were related to the defendant. The account’s username was identified with the name, Antoine Williams.

From June 5, 2023-June 23, 2023, there were multiple payments made between Aguilera’s relative and the associates of the defendant who would send the payments to the defendant, ranging from $50.00 to $400.00.

"The defendant was hired as correctional officer to uphold the law and keep order in the prison, but he completely violated his position of authority." said DA Deb Ryan. "No one is above the law. My office will hold him accountable for his unlawful actions."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on October 18, 2023. Bail was set at $150,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Kovaleski.

If you or anyone you know suffers from a substance use disorder, contact law enforcement for help. The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) lets people with substance use disorders use local police to be connected to treatment at no cost.