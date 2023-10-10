Philadelphia looting: Group armed with hammers, axes steals $150k in medication in new videos

Police are still looking for looting suspects two weeks after countless unruly groups descended on Philadelphia stores, smashing their way in to ransack shelves and flee with stolen merchandise.

The two-day crime spree began in what police called a "coordinated attack" in Center City, then spilled over into several sections of the city.

A total of 67 adults and five juveniles have been charged so far, however, city officials vowed that more charges were imminent as surveillance footage began to emerge last week.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police released even more videos in the hopes of identifying additional suspects.

One video shows several suspects armed with hammers and axes break into a drug store in North Philadelphia, clearing shelves of medication. Police say the estimated damage and theft totaled at least $150,000.

Two other videos depict the looting of a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia, and convenience store in Southwest Philadelphia. Groups of men and woman are seen flooding in after smashing through the front door.

Thousands in merchandise was stolen over the course of several hours, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.