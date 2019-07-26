Costco has a new digital membership card to make shopping easier

Costco members won’t have to worry about forgetting their membership cards again.

The warehouse chain has just announced a digital membership card so that customers will no longer need their physical cards to enter the store or to checkout.

The new digital “card” will need to be downloaded onto the Costco app, making shopping easier for tech-savvy customers and those who forgot their cards at home.

Costco posted the announcement on its official Instagram on Thursday. Instructions for creating a digital card, as well as creating a membership, are available on Costco’s website.

“Currently, the digital membership card can only be utilized in Costco stores within the U.S. and Canada,” Costco said in a reply to a comment asking where the digital memberships could be used.

In another comment, Costco clarified that the digital membership card is only for use in store, and not at the company’s separate gas stations. “The gas pumps aren’t currently set to read the Digital Membership Card, so your physical card will still be needed,” said Costco.

Many curious customers also commented on the possibility of paying through the digital card. Costco clarified that while you can scan the digital card at check-out for membership purposes, the app does not yet offer the ability to pay.

“At this time, the ability to pay using the Costco app is not available,” replied Costco to a hopeful commenter. “However, we’ll certainly note your interest.”

For more information on the digital membership cards, Costco has updated its website with a FAQ page exclusively for the new development.