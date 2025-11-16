Could the wind decide tonight’s Eagles game against the Lions?

article

The Brief Strong winds could play a big role in Sunday night’s matchup between the Eagles and Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Gusts around 30–40 mph will continue into game time. The wind direction may give one team a kicking advantage.



If tonight’s Eagles–Lions game comes down to a field goal, Mother Nature could have the final say.

After a blustery day across the Philadelphia area, the wind is expected to stay strong through kickoff. Forecasts show steady winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the game.

That could make special teams a real factor — especially for kickers and punters.

How the Linc factors in

The orientation of Lincoln Financial Field means wind impacts one end zone far more than the other.

With gusts coming from the northwest to west-northwest, the breeze will sweep through the open end of the stadium and blow directly over the goalpost facing the city skyline.

Meanwhile, the south end of the stadium, facing I-95, will be partially shielded by the structure — meaning much lighter winds there.

So, whichever team is kicking toward the south side of the Linc could have the weather advantage.

What to watch

Teams switch sides at the end of the first and third quarters, but if the game is close late, that field orientation could matter.

If you’re an Eagles fan, you’ll want the Birds kicking toward I-95 in the fourth quarter.