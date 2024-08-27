Councilmember Squilla calls proposed new Sixers arena 'a viable project' after impact studies released

The Philadelphia City Council member likely to play a major role in the approval or rejection of the Sixers' proposed new arena in the Market East neighborhood said the plan is viable after impact studies on the area are released.

The studies point to snarled traffic and congestion in an already tight Chinatown, as obstacles to the shiny, new home for pro basketball, to be called 76 Place.

Mark Squilla may hold the key to the 18,500-seat arena the Sixers want to build in the Market East neighborhood on the edge of Chinatown.

As the area’s council member, he’d advance legislation bringing the $1.5 billion facility, paid for by team ownership, to life.

However, the impact studies released Monday night by the city also find the potential loss of small businesses, uprooting of low and fixed-income residents and a loss of the cultural identity of Chinatown. Opponents are pouncing.

"The reality is if this arena goes up there’s no more Chinatown in Philadelphia. It’s going to be gentrified, folks are going to be pushed out, low-income folks won’t be able to live here anymore," said Vivian Chang, a member of Asian Americans United, a group opposing the arena.

The study examines dollars and cents and finds $1.9 billion in economic activity from construction and 30 years of operation but suggests $390 million in new tax dollars, far short of the team’s projection of $1.5 billion.

The Sixers suggested Tuesday that differing calculations push the tax revenue to $1 billion.

The studies find the use of public transportation by fans, at least 40 % of them, as a key to success.

FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked Squilla if he thought the project could move forward based on what he’d seen of the studies? He said, "Yes, I think it’s a viable project. I think there needs to be some work done in order to move forward."

Opponents say they’ll fight with rallies and resistance focused on City Hall starting with an event on the first Saturday in September.

"The community impact study says Chinatown is under threat," said Chang.

A spokesperson for the Sixers told Fox 29 the organization is taking a "deep dive" into the studies and will respond in detail to them in the days ahead.