Couple announces pregnancy at Eagles Super Bowl Parade: FOX 29 Exclusive

The Brief A couple announced they are pregnant while live on FOX 29's Super Bowl Parade coverage. The Eagles fans also have a name in mind!



A couple gave a special announcement during FOX 29’s live Eagles Super Bowl Parade coverage.

The Limerick residents might have a little Saquon coming in future months.

What we know:

During FOX 29's live coverage of the Super Bowl Parade, Mike Jerrick spotted two people, Katie and Joe, from the crowd.

He invited the couple on the show to air their special news.

Once on the stage, the two reveal a sign that reads, "Roses are red, violets are blue, we bleed green and we're pregnant too."

The couple shared they have three other kids: JoJo, Connor and Paul.

However, what will they name the new bundle of joy?

"Boy or girl, it's Saquon. Saquon all the way!" said Joe.