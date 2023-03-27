Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary with limo ride to Chick-fil-A

A couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in style at one of their favorite places.

Fred and Betty Abdon enjoyed the special occasion with a lunch date and limousine ride courtesy of a Chick-fil-A in South Park Township, Pennsylvania.

The couple, married for 72 years, was picked up from their senior center and driven to the restaurant.

A couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary at a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania. (Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A Cranberry/South Park Township, PA)

While enjoying their free meal, the Abdons were entertained by a singing quartet at the popular eatery.

RELATED: Woman remarries husband with dementia after he forgot first wedding

Every Saturday, the couple orders their favorite menu items at Chick-fil-A, and they find a parking spot to eat together, Chick-fil-A Cranberry shared on their Facebook page.

their 72nd wedding anniversary at a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania. (Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A Cranberry/South Park Township, PA)

"Thank you Fred and Betty for making Chick-fil-A Cranberry a part of your love story!" Chick-fil-A Cranberry wrote.

A couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary at a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania. (Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A Cranberry/South Park Township, PA)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



