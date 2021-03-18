COVID-19 cases at Harriton High School appear to be linked to large social gathering

COVID-19 cases among students at Harriton High School in Lower Merion Township appear to be related to a large social gathering.

In a letter to parents and students, Lower Merion School District said they were notified that six more Harriton students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing indicates these cases appear to be related to a large social gathering over the weekend and to other contacts that students had outside of school, officials said.

They added there is still no evidence of in-school transmission of the virus. But, as a result of these cases, additional students have been identified and are quarantined.

The school plans to return to full in-person learning Monday.

