COVID-19 outbreak forces Northeast High School to close 11th grade classrooms

Junior students at Northeast High School will learn remotely for a week as the school works to contain an outbreak of coronavirus infections among students.

Officials say 11th grade classrooms will close from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Monday, Dec. 6 to allow for contact tracing.

Parents and guardians who have a child who shared a classroom with a student that tested positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health or school staff instructions to quarantine.

Students who did not share a classroom with someone that tested positive do not need to isolate, according to the school.

Parents and guardians are urged to closely monitor their children for common symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills and a cough. More information on the closure can be found here.

Northeast High School Principal Omar Crowder said the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it's reopened for students and staff.

