COVID-19 patient on ventilator receives plasma transfusion

A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient on ventilator at a New Jersey hospital has received a plasma transfusion.

Her son Noe Sepulveda took to Facebook to share the good news.

"MOM HAS JUST RECEIVED THE UNIT OF PLASMA!!!! Mom has been though so much and we have done everything in our power to help her heal. There is no stone left unturned.THANK YOU......Jessica Rodriguez RN you are our sister in this battle welcome to the Sepulveda family. Dr Schiff for continuing to do everything possible for mom every day.Dr Greg Dean for your amazing efforts to be moms direct donor. For almost 3 weeks. Joey Viola, thank you for trying so hard too. Dr Eric Sztejman you made our mountain finally move! Dr Luk for helping me and helping mom. Jennifer Joyce from Fox 29 Philadelphia for taking this story to bring everyone together to achieve a common goal. Thank you all for continuing to send mom your positivity in a ray of light filled with healing and happiness, health and joy and all the love in the world."

Original Story:

"My mother went from not knowing why we were taking her to the hospital to not able to breathe that's how quickly this moves," the patient's son Noe Sepulveda told FOX 29.

Time is of the essence for Teresa Sepulveda, of Pine Hill, New Jersey. The COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees.

Noe, a nurse anesthetist at that hospital and a COVID-19 survivor, is her number one advocate. He says two weeks ago his mom's doctors signed off on a Mayo Clinic study for a convalescent plasma transfusion because nothing else was working. Virtua Hospital says the transfusion is a go once they receive the plasma from the Red Cross.

"On Monday, they told us 24-48 hours your mother will have plasma that's what they told our doctor. It is now Wednesday and she still doesn't have the plasma," Noe said.

Noe says his mom is a mariachi singer, a mother of six, a beloved grandmother, and a woman of faith.

"She's a beautiful woman inside and out," he said. "We're hopeful one day and fearful the next. There is not much else we can do but wait and hope."

The American Red Cross released the following statement reading in part:

﻿"The American Red Cross and Virtua Health are closely coordinating on this individual's treatment concerning convalescent plasma needs, and together we are making every effort to qualify and schedule a potential donor identified by the hospital. Red cross’s intention to provide the patient with the plasma within the next few days."

