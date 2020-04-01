COVID-19 testing sites open in Camden and Mercer counties

Two COVID-19 testing sites opened in Camden and Mercer counties on Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 22,255 with 355 reported deaths.

"I hope for the best but we’re preparing for the worst," Camden Mayor Frank Moran told FOX 29.

In Cooper’s Poynt Park, Cooper and Virtua healthcare will test 60 people a day with a medical referral and symptoms for the virus.

"Only 16 people are being treated in hospitals additional testing will help identify cases and get them in isolation," Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said.

Camden County officials do not believe they have the massive numbers of North Jersey, but without more active testing they don’t know. A county testing site in Blackwood, New Jersey, that never opened due to a lack of test kits was an obstacle as are low income Camden residents with limited access to healthcare.

"We’re mindful of residents that don’t have healthcare but guess what if you’re showing symptoms, jump in your car and get here. I’m expecting you’ll be tested," Moran said.

"We have lost at least 355 people of valor up and down our state, young and old, persons of all backgrounds. We mourn them from afar," Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

In Mercer County, near Trenton, SKYFOX Drone found white tents rising out of an empty parking lot.The county, with 333 cases and three deaths, opened a testing site for residents in the Quakerbridge Mall in Lawrence Township.

Officials hope all the new testing will help flatten the curve.

