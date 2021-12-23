COVID surge not slowing down holiday travel

Fresh off a flight from their home in Florida, Pat and Dick Janiszewski had quite the hectic travel day to visit family in New Jersey.



"The plane was delayed, taking off the plane, we were delayed getting off the plane," said Mr. Janiszewski.



The couple was among the throngs of holiday travelers arriving home for Christmas to Philadelphia International Airport despite the CDC recommendation that people stay in their households over the holidays.



"We did it last year and somebody in the house came down with COVID and everyone in the house left quickly so hopefully everyone this year will have a shot and be safer," said Pat Janiszewski.



Those traveling were well aware of the surge in COVID cases just before the holidays but say any risk is worth seeing family.



"We just make sure to take the precautions wearing mask, hand sanitation distance whenever we can I think we’re comfortable doing that," said Mecca Jackson of Mt. Airy.



It was also get away day on the highways. Traffic gridlock was reported all over the area. Pennsylvania Turnpike officials project an estimated 650,000 motorists on the Turnpike system Thursday.

It’s a 40% increase in traffic over last year. For many, just getting there is half the battle.



"I love spending time with my family we have so many traditions we do like putting up the decorations, putting up the tree, cooking, I love it all," said Milan Harvey of Mt. Airy.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

