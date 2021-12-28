COVID testing brings long lines to area sites

It’s another day of record lines at COVID testing sites all across our area. In Philly, hundreds of people were turned away from a mobile testing unit on Cottman Avenue.

Supply could not meet demand with hundreds of people in line before the site even opened and only 200 tests available.



"It’s spreading like wildfire right now," says Edward Leslie of Willingboro, New Jersey.



Fox 29 News spoke with Leslie as he was waiting in a line wrapped around a strip mall at the Burlington County testing site in the Willingboro Town Center.



The county is expecting to issue more than 1,000 tests for a third straight day - the highest numbers they’ve ever seen.



"We just want to make sure that we are safe and that we aren’t spreading anything we shouldn’t be," says Shanna Mancuso, of Hainesport.



On average, people without appointments waited in line for about an hour.



Jennifer Lowery, of Lumberton, says she was hoping the county would offer drive-through testing again. With pharmacies backed up, the walk-in site was her only option.



"Everyone is standing outside waiting to get inside. We have small children. It’s really cold. I think this is not a good idea," says Lowery.

Earlier today, a line of cars sat bumper to bumper for roughly two and a half miles outside of a drive-thru site in Clayton, Gloucester County. Families everywhere are trying to get tested.



Mancuso says, "We were hoping to get in and out quickly today and get results back so we can get back to normal life."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

