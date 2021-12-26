Cow that escaped NY slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

article

A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday.

The animal was corralled by rangers later in the day in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The next day, Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center in Sussex County posted that "Stacy" was in temporary quarantine at the 230-acre facility in Wantage.

After quarantine, officials said, the heifer is to join 93 other bovines among the 450 permanent residents at the center.

