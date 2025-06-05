Coyote sightings at Philadelphia park sparks wildlife reminder
PHILADELPHIA - If you plan on strolling some local trails this spring and summer, be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife!
What we know:
Coyote sightings have recently been reported at Wissahickon Valley Park, a seven-mile stretch of trails and forests in Northwest Philadelphia.
The Friends of the Wissahickon issued a park alert earlier this week in response to reports of "coyote activity" in the park.
"This is a reminder that the Wissahickon is a wild place with wildlife that calls the park their home," the charity organization said.
They are urging visitors to be aware of their surroundings and to keep their dogs on a leash while roaming around the park.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Friends of the Wissahickon.