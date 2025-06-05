Coyote sightings at Philadelphia park sparks wildlife reminder

article

If you plan on strolling some local trails this spring and summer, be sure to keep an eye out for wildlife!

What we know:

Coyote sightings have recently been reported at Wissahickon Valley Park, a seven-mile stretch of trails and forests in Northwest Philadelphia.

The Friends of the Wissahickon issued a park alert earlier this week in response to reports of "coyote activity" in the park.

"This is a reminder that the Wissahickon is a wild place with wildlife that calls the park their home," the charity organization said.

They are urging visitors to be aware of their surroundings and to keep their dogs on a leash while roaming around the park.