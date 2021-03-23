2 dead, 1 injured after disabled vehicle rear-ended by tractor-trailer on Delaware Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, Del. - Two people have died and one person was injured in a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
A disabled vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Three of four lanes are closed heading into Delaware with the far left lane open to traffic at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials say there is no signs of impairment.
Commuters should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
