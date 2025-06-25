Philadelphia weather: Heat wave continues Wednesday ahead of milder weekend temps

The Brief Daytime temperatures will remain in the 90s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. An Extreme Heat Warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. More mild summer temperatures are on the way with increased chances of rain through the weekend.



Temperatures won't reach the record-breaking mark they did on Tuesday in Philadelphia, but a third straight day in the 90s will make it an official heat wave.

An Extreme Heat Warning for almost the entire region will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

The oppressive heat will mercifully end over the next several days, with highs only reaching the mid-70s by Friday and increased chances of rain.

What we know:

Forecasters expect more dangerously hot weather on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures stretching into the 90s.

An Extreme Heat Warning that covers Philadelphia and nearly the entire region will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

A much-needed cooldown is ahead on Thursday with highs only forecasted to reach the mid-80s and a chance of scattered rain.

Temperatures will turn even more mild on Friday when highs will barely eclipse the 70s with another chance of rain.

Muggy heat will return on Saturday and continue to build on Sunday with a chance of rain on both days.

By the numbers:

How hot did it get in Philadelphia on Tuesday?

Philadelphia and several other places in our area set a new record high temperature.

Not only was Tuesday the first 100 degree day of the year, but it was also the hottest day in Philadelphia since 2012.

Atlantic City and Reading set new record-highs in the triple digits on Tuesday, while Trenton also saw record warmth of 98 degrees.

What you can do:

Officials say everyone should do the following:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

Make sure your pets also have plenty of fresh drinking water.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, call 211 for help locating shelters.

Where to find a cooling center near you

If you or someone you know or a neighbor is in danger or needs help in this extreme heat, the region provides cooling centers for those needing a cool place to be.