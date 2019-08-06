Expand / Collapse search

Crayfish invading Bucks County neighborhood

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crayfish invading Bucks County neighborhood

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce has more on the odd crayfish sightings in Bucks County.

BRISTOL - Crayfish are usually seen swimming in a body of freshwater, not scurrying up a landlocked lawn. In Bucks County, though, the crustacean population is on the rise and no one seems to know why.

Jimmy Loudon of Bristol says he captured a crayfish crawling through his daughter's yard. Dave Baskin, a neighbor, says he has seen crayfish all around his home; one even snapped on his dog Ginger's ear.

The crayfish first popped up three weeks ago after heavy rainfall. Baskin, who has been capturing and releasing them in a nearby lake, says he thinks they are coming from a nearby retention pond.

The crayfish could have got into the area as a pet, bait or an escaped dinner plan.

Whichever way they escaped to the northeast, they're the talk of Bucks County.