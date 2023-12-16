Creating happier holidays for families in need, Big Brothers Big Sisters deliver care packages

The holidays are such a joyful time for so many, while others find the season an anxious time and the loneliest time of the year.

But, families of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence program aren’t alone this holiday season. Volunteers spent the day packing, loading and delivering more than 150 community care packages to seven counties across the area they serve. This is the fourth year of the event, which began during the pandemic.

"There’s still a lot of people struggling, just being able to provide food on the table for their families. So, just being able to give families a little bit that they can stretch out goes a long way," said Founder of Persevere on Purpose, Torri Grice.

The care packages include items such as canned food, games, household items and clothing.

"It’s just been such an overwhelming experience for, not only all of us, but to see the families' faces when they receive the gifts, it’s just priceless," Grice continued.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is partnering with Persevere on Purpose, along with volunteers such as FOX 29’s Shiba Russell and Drew Anderson, to help distribute the care packages in order for families to have a better holiday experience.

All the families receiving care packages are part of Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program, dedicated to helping kids reach their fullest potential.

Every year, they hope to expand the event and are always looking for more mentors who are willing to pour into the next generation.

"If you have just a little time, you will see it’s not just the act of giving that blesses people. It actually blesses you in return, because you’re actually giving something to people," Grice added.