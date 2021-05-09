Crews battle 2-alarm fire at closed church in Tacony

Expand / Collapse search

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has more on a fire that ripped through a closed church in Tacony on Sunday.

TACONY - Officials are working to discover what sparked a 2-alarm blaze that gutted a former church Sunday afternoon in Tacony. 

Firefighters were called to the former St. Leo's Church on the 6600 block of Keystone Street around 5 p.m. 

Large flames engulfed the century-old building which sent thick black smoke billowing high enough into the air to be noticed on I-95.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly after crews arrived. 

No injuries have been reported. 

