Crews battle 2-alarm fire at closed church in Tacony

Officials are working to discover what sparked a 2-alarm blaze that gutted a former church Sunday afternoon in Tacony.

Firefighters were called to the former St. Leo's Church on the 6600 block of Keystone Street around 5 p.m.

Large flames engulfed the century-old building which sent thick black smoke billowing high enough into the air to be noticed on I-95.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly after crews arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

