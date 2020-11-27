Crews battle 2-alarm fire at warehouse in Bridesburg

article

Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at a warehouse in Bridesburg.

The fire reportedly broke out sometime before 7:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of Fraley Street.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted that over 100 firefighters have responded to the scene.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

