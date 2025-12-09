NJ twins threatened to shoot ICE officers 'on sight' on social media: DHS

article

The Brief Two New Jersey twins were arrested for allegedly making threats against immigration officials on social media. Emilio Roman Flores and Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores are facing federal terrorism charges. The brothers allegedly threatened to kill Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, and allegedly called to "shoot ICE on sight."



Police arrested two twins in New Jersey on Tuesday who they said threatened to kill a Department of Homeland Security official and shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Twins arrested in New Jersey

What we know:

Emilio Roman-Flores and Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly posted on social media threatening to kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and calling to "shoot ICE on sight."

Emilio Roman-Flores will be charged with making terroristic threats, cyber harassment and weapons charges, among other things. Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores will be charged with conspiracy to make terroristic threats.

ICE director's message

What they're saying:

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the alleged threats come as he said law enforcement officers have seen an 8,000% increase in death threats recently.

"Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers," Lyons said. "We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you."