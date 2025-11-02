Crews battle heavy flames at National Park, NJ house fire

The Brief A fire broke out in a single-family home in National Park just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Crews encountered heavy flames and hoarding conditions on the upper level. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about 90 minutes; no injuries were reported.



Firefighters in National Park, New Jersey, battled an early-morning blaze that tore through a single-family home Sunday.

What we know:

According to the National Park Fire Department, the fire began just before 4 a.m. Sunday inside a single-family dwelling, with flames concentrated on the upper level of the home.

Firefighters faced hoarding conditions, which made access and suppression efforts more difficult. Crews from multiple departments responded and brought the fire under control in just over 90 minutes.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and all occupants made it out safely, according to officials on scene.