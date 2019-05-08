Crews battle large hay fire at dairy farm in Chino

Fire crews are battling a large hay fire at a dairy farm in Chino Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Pine Avenue -- flames shooting up high lighting the night sky for miles.

Firefighters are mounting an aggressive attack on what is now a second alarm fire calling for even more resources.

Chino police have closed Pine Avenue between West Preserve Loop and East Preserve Loop.

It's unclear if any structures are threatened outside the property. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.