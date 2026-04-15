Philadelphia weather: Record-breaking temperatures expected Wednesday, Thursday

The Brief High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to set a new record in Philadelphia. The last time Philadelphia reached 90 degrees was last September. Temperatures will stay pleasant and sunny on Friday and Saturday, before a round of showers and a cold front will plummet temperatures into the 50s.



An early dose of summer will hit its peak on Wednesday and Thursday with record-breaking high temperatures in the 90s.

Spring scorcher

By the numbers:

Forecasters expect record-setting temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday to threaten an 85-year-old record set in the 1940s.

Ditto for Thursday when temperatures are expected to climb even higher into the 90s and could break the record set in 2002.

The last time Philadelphia saw temperatures in the 90s was on September 6.

Record highs are also possible in Trenton, Atlantic City, Allentown, and Wilmington.

What's next:

Temperatures will become cooler ahead of the weekend, but will still be warm and mostly pleasant.

Be on the lookout for showers on Friday before a near-perfect Saturday with highs near 80 degrees.

Another round of showers is expected on Sunday, which will help temperatures fall back into the 60s.