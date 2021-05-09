Crews battling 2-alarm fire at closed church in Tacony

article

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze that broke out at a closed church Sunday afternoon in Tacony, according to officials.

Crews were called to the former St. Leo's Church on the 6600 block of Keystone Street around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting through the roof of the 120-year-old building. The fire was raised to 2-alarms soon after firefighters arrived.

The fire stretched high enough for motorists on Interstate 95 to catch a glimpse of the flames and billowing black smoke.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials have not said what sparked the blaze.

