article

Crews are on currently the scene of a house fire in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

The fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Melon Road.

SkyFOX was over the scene, where heavy amounts of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.