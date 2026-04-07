Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in West Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man has died after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 5400 block of Webster Street around 7 a.m. The man was shot by police and later died at Penn Presbyterian hospital.



A man has died after exchanging gunfire with police officers outside of his home early Tuesday morning, according to Philadelphia Police.

What we know:

Two officers were sent to the 5400 block of Webster Street on Tuesday around 7 a.m. after a radio call for a person with a gun, according to Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

When officers arrived, the man was on his porch.

Vanore said, "One of the officers exits the vehicle and approaches the male. At that point, there’s a confrontation between the two. A shot is fired, the officer took cover."

Police say the officers returned fire, hitting the man once.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where he died just after 7:30 a.m., according to Vanore.

Police later identified the man as 75-year-old Anthony McKinley.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 26-year-old woman who was assigned to the 18th District, police say. She has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigations.

Community reaction and aftermath

Neighbors described the man as quiet and say he kept to himself.

"He’d come out on his porch area in the morning, drink his coffee, feed the birds and everything," said Shihee Hatchett, a block resident. "He’s an old veteran. He had never showed signs of aggression."

"I’m still shocked, like this literally just happened right in front of me," said a neighbor not wanting to be on camera. "Like in front of my house."

Sheryl Gray, who lives two doors down, said, "I was in the bathroom getting ready for my appointment and I heard two shots. It was kind of back-to-back two shots."

Hatchett added, "Nobody on this block disliked that man. That man was just a good man. If I could trade him to be my father, I’d let him be my father."

Later in the morning, decontamination technicians were seen cleaning up the scene. A family lawyer also stopped by the home.

A weapon was recovered from the man, body-worn cameras were activated and captured portions of the encounter and police collected additional evidence and video from the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name or confirmed his age.

Details about what led to the confrontation and the results of the ongoing investigation have not been shared.