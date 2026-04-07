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13-year-old boy killed in West Oak Lane double shooting: police

By
Published  April 7, 2026 10:34pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

What we know:

PHILADELPHIA - On Tuesday at around 8:45 p.m. Philadelphia police officers responded to the 7100 block of North 19th Street for a report of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They say a 13-year-old boy was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. 

The second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the two victims were playing pickup basketball in a driveway when an altercation took place and they were both shot. 

The 13-year-old was shot multiple times in his back and the 14-year-old suffered gunshots to his legs.

At least 19 spent shell casings were found at the scene, Small said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time. Police have not released details on a possible motive or suspect.

Check back for updates. 

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyNewsPhiladelphia