Philly Iranians board member questions impact of Trump’s Iran ceasefire deal

The Brief President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, pausing U.S. strikes and allowing safe commercial shipping on the Strait of Hormuz. Marjam Vafa, a board member of Philly Iranians, shared concerns about the ceasefire and called for protection of the Iranian people. Philly Iranians will post updates about upcoming meetings on their social media page.



President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran, pausing U.S. strikes and allowing safe passage for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the White House.

Marjam Vafa, a board member of the local nonprofit Philly Iranians, reacted to the news and expressed her ongoing hope for freedom and protection for the people of Iran.

Local nonprofit leader voices concerns about ceasefire deal

What we know:

Vafa has been closely following the war with Iran since the conflict started at the end of February.

She currently serves as a board member of Philly Iranians and advocates for women’s rights and a free Iran.

Vafa said, "I do understand the urge of this administration to get somewhere with this regime. The problem is this is not the way." She also said, "I don’t think it’ll make a difference. I don’t think the regime is going to change its stance. Two weeks, three weeks they actually want this to happen."

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Vafa said that for the regime to remain in power, "that would be the worst thing because they can show the world. Hey look at us. We stood against the US and Israel. We can do it all."

The ceasefire deal pauses U.S. strikes against Iran and allows safe commercial shipping passage on the Strait of Hormuz, according to President Trump.

Vafa said she was devastated by President Trump’s threats over social media before the ceasefire, referencing his statement that "a whole civilization will die tonight."

Vafa said, "They should protect the people of Iran if they want to target anyone it should be the regime," and added, "Do not threaten the people of Iran we need to be protected. We haven’t been for 47 years and I think the people of Iran deserve to be protected."

Vafa lived in Iran as a child and still has loved ones in the country. She said, "My hope is one day, I don’t want to cry, for the Iranian people just to be free to have the freedom that me and you have every day."

Philly Iranians plans to share updates about any upcoming meetings on their Instagram page.

The other side:

Vafa said she remains hopeful for peace and a new, democratic government in Iran, despite setbacks and concerns about the current conflict.

She said she cannot give up on the possibility of freedom for the people of Iran.

Vafa’s perspective reflects ongoing concerns within the Iranian American community about the impact of U.S. policy and the future of Iran.

Philly Iranians is encouraging the community to stay informed about future meetings and advocacy efforts through their social media channels.