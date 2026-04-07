2 fatally struck by freight train in Philadelphia's Kensington area: police

The Brief Two people were killed after being hit by a freight train on East Pacific Street Tuesday evening. Police are still investigating what led to the deaths.



Police say two people died after being struck by a freight train Tuesday evening on the 1800 block of East Pacific Street, with one victim still unidentified and the investigation ongoing.

What we know:

Officers from the 24th District arrived at the scene around 7:19 p.m. after getting a report of a train accident.

Police say they found two people who had been hit by a freight train.

Medics pronounced both individuals dead at 7:28 p.m., according to police.

One of the victims has been identified as a John Doe, while the other person’s identity is still unknown.

The area was blocked off as investigators worked to gather evidence and determine what happened.

The Crash Investigation Division is working to learn more about the circumstances, and updates are expected as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the two victims. Details about what led to the deaths remain unclear as the investigation continues.