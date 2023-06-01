Crews responding to wildfire burning in Bass River State Forest

Emergency fire crews are responding to another wildfire burning in New Jersey.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, a wildfire is burning in the area of Allen Road in the Bass River State Forest.

Visitors and residents have been asked to avoid the area as service crews begin a backfiring operation to contain the spread.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say Allen Road and Oswego Road are closed. Stage Road is closed between North Maple Avenue and Route 679, while Route 679 is closed between Route 563 and Leaktown Road.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated as several residential structures stand threatened by the flames.

This wildfire comes on the same day crews contained the Box Turtle Fire in Gloucester County.