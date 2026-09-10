Rosh Hashanah begins in Philadelphia as synagogues boost security amid rise in antisemitic incidents

The Brief Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days begin Friday night, marking an important time for Jewish communities. Synagogues across the region have increased security funding and personnel in response to a rise in antisemitic incidents. Law enforcement and community leaders urge vigilance, but the focus remains on togetherness and hope during the celebrations.



Synagogues in the region, including Mikveh Israel in Old City, are preparing for Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days beginning Friday night.

Excitement to gather is matched by increased security efforts due to a surge in antisemitic incidents nationwide, according to clergy and safety officials.

What they're saying:

"Our synagogue and many others have had to coordinate with different agencies on the local state and federal level to protect the worshippers here," said Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian of Mikveh Israel.

"People gather here with a sense of peace, serenity, thank god we haven't had any incidents," said Zarnighian. "These are hopefully going to remain precautionary measures rather than necessary ones."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Pennsylvania ranked fifth in the country with 281 antisemitic incidents in 2025, among the highest ever.

"We have access to software platforms through our partnership with SCN able to access information faster than law enforcement, so we're able to share that if something were to happen, security agencies, synagogues or even law enforcement agencies are able to get information to make decisions on increasing or decreasing a security posture at a specific location," said William Monaghan, executive director of security for the Jewish Federation in South Jersey.

Monaghan said he added 165 armed guards at synagogues across the region and introduced new communication systems.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said they have more than doubled the state's investment in security grants for synagogues, churches and mosques.

"Anything is possible and it's a day when we come together with great hope love and community," said Rabbi Annie Lewis of Temple Beth Zion Beth Israel.

"We go back and think about where we've come from, it can give us strength to create a vibrant future, while facing huge challenges, knowing that we're rooted in community, love of g-d, and a tradition that has given us life for thousands of years, I hope something all of our people can find inspiration from," said Lewis.

What you can do:

Law enforcement recommends, if you see something, say something, no matter how big or small.