Garden of Reflection brings generations together on 25th anniversary of 9/11

The Brief People gathered at the Garden of Reflection in Yardley on the eve of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and reflected on its lasting impact. Attendees shared what "never forget" means, passing lessons to younger generations who did not experience 9/11 firsthand. It is uncertain how future generations will continue to remember and understand the significance of 9/11.



The gentle sound of the fountain at the Garden of Reflection in Yardley stood in sharp contrast to the memories shared by people gathered on the eve of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Many described the day as one they could never forget, according to those present.

Legacy of 9/11 continues to resonate across generations

What we know:

Families such as the Cherrys and Cartledges visited the Garden of Reflection to revisit the meaning of "never forget" as the anniversary draws people together to honor lives lost 25 years ago.

The garden served as a place for families like Roben Cherry’s to reflect with younger generations. Roben Cherry of Feasterville brought her 11-year-old daughter, Mia, to help her understand the events of 9/11. "I think you always think about what that did to our country. It literally changed the foundation," said Cherry. "Her generation doesn't quite understand it," said Roben.

Mia described the day, saying, "It was like a really scary day because a bunch of people lost their lives and their family."

Rita Scuderi of Bristol focused on remembering first responders and victims. "Just can’t never forget. The men and women that went into the building, the people that were in that building that passed," said Scuderi. She recounted her son's experience when a classmate received a final phone call from his father.

"I remember my son that day being in class and one of his classmates, his father called him and said I'll never see you again. Goodbye. And my son was so upset by that and taken aback that his friend had to deal with that," said Scuderi.

These stories revealed how memory and loss are shared with younger generations at the memorial. Rita’s granddaughter, 11-year-old Olivia Riley of Langhorne, said, "Really sad about like how like people can just be so mean to other people."

At the Garden of Reflection, visitors spoke about the significance of honoring the day and those affected.

What they're saying:

Donna Wickersty of Levittown described what "never forget" means for her. "Never forget to me means not forgetting obviously, but it doesn’t have to be in your conscious mind all the time but it should always stay in your unconscious mind. Everything is so busy, we’re all so busy these days, the internet, television, media, the name Garden of Reflection, it gives you a chance to reflect on what never forgetting means," said Wickersty.

For the Cartledge family of Northeast Philadelphia, the loss of Sandra Wright has remained vivid. Stephen Cartledge said tearfully,

"Never forget for me is never to forget Sandra and never this day." JoAnn Cartledge explained Sandra was working in the second tower, speaking to her daughter as the first tower was hit. "And that as it. The phone just went dead," said JoAnn.

JoAnn recalled favorite memories: "I'll never forget the Thanksgiving before she passed away. Her and my son had aprons on and flour all over the place. They were making dinner," said JoAnn.

The family highlighted remembering every victim.

"For the 3,000 people that passed away, we think of every one of them. Just not our loved one," said a family member.

Visitors spoke about making sure the next generation knows the impact of 9/11. Roben Cherry said the day's memory is about looking back and teaching children what happened, even if they did not witness it themselves.

The phrase "never forget" connected these families and visitors, holding both personal and collective meaning at the memorial.

The gathering at the Garden of Reflection included voices dedicated to ensuring lessons of 9/11 are shared with children. Roben Cherry said the loss changed the country’s foundation, emphasizing the importance of education about the day even for those who only know it through stories.

What's next:

Lower Makefield Township will host two remembrance ceremonies on September 11, 2026. Click here for more information.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how future generations will continue to understand and commemorate the meaning of 9/11 as firsthand memories fade and new ways to teach and remember are developed.